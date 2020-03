BRIEF-Avenir Telecom Has No Order Cancellations Despite Announced Delays

March 12 (Reuters) - AVENIR TELECOM SA:

* REPORTS ON THE IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS OF THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC AND THE MEASURES IMPLEMENTED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DESPITE THE ANNOUNCED DELAYS, THE GROUP IS NOT FACING ANY ORDER CANCELLATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECIDED TO USE DIGITAL TOOLS AT ITS DISPOSAL TO CARRY OUT VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS OF ITS NEW PRODUCTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS TO DATE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RESTRICTIONS ON EMPLOYEE TRAVEL ALSO IMPACT QUALITY CONTROL ACTIVITIES AT PRODUCTION SITES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HEALTH CONTEXT AND MEASURES IMPOSED BY CHINESE GOVERNMENT DELAYED REOPENING OF THE FACTORIES BY ABOUT 3 WEEKS AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR, SLOWED PRODUCTION RATES AND REDUCED FREIGHT AVAILABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)