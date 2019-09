Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aventron AG:

* H1 NET INCOME OF CHF 8.5 MILLION

* H1 REVENUES FROM SUPPLY OF ENERGY AMOUNTING TO CHF 54.2 MILLION (PREV. YEAR CHF 46.5 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 19.2 MILLION (PREV. YEAR CHF 15.6 MILLION)

* CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2019 WITH REVENUES OF CHF 102 MILLION AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF ABOVE 30 PERCENT