March 26 (Reuters) - AVENTRON AG:

* PROPOSES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF A MAXIMUM OF CHF 147 MILLION AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF CHF 9.80 PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.23 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 0.21)

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 10 PERCENT TO AROUND CHF 85 MILLION WITH EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)