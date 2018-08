Aug 30 (Reuters) - Aventron AG:

* IN H1 GENERATED REVENUES FROM SUPPLY OF ENERGY AMOUNTING TO CHF 46.5 MILLION (PREV. YEAR CHF 36.8 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 15.6 MILLION (PREV. YEAR CHF 12.4 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUES OF CHF 90 MILLION AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF 30 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)