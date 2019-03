March 21 (Reuters) - Aventron AG:

* FY REVENUES GREW BY 19% TO CHF 91,8 (PREVIOUS YEAR 77,1) MILLION

* INCREASED EBIT BY 18% TO CHF 28,2 (PY 23,9) MILLION FOR 2018

* FORECAST REVENUES 2019 TO REACH 100 MILLION SWISS FRANCS

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTING A REVENUE INCREASE OF 11% TO AROUND CHF 102 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2019: ASSUMES THAT IT WILL REACH ITS 600 MW TARGET BY 2020

* SEES STRONG EBIT-MARGIN OF ABOUT 30% FOR 2019

* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 10,2 (PY 8,3) MILLION