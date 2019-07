July 5 (Reuters) - Aventron AG:

* AVENTRON ACHIEVES FINANCIAL CLOSE ON 50 MW SUBSIDY FREE SOLAR PLANT IN SPAIN

* SIGNED FINANCING AGREEMENTS FOR 50 MW BARGAS SOLAR PLANT AND INITIATES CONSTRUCTION PHASE ON 95 HECTARE PROJECT NEAR TOLEDO SPAIN

* AVENTRON - AFTER EXPECTED NINE MONTH CONSTRUCTION PERIOD, THIS SUBSIDY FREE PROJECT WILL START TO DELIVER 90 GWH OF CLEAN ENERGY PER ANNUM TO GRID. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)