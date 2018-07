July 12 (Reuters) - Aventron AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FINANCING ROUND

* RAISED 94.3 MILLION SWISS FRANCS IN FRESH CAPITAL THROUGH CASH AND CONTRIBUTIONS IN KIND

* WITH TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES NOW AT 43.7 MILLIONS MARKET CAP AT ISSUE PRICE RAISES TO 428 MILLION SWISS FRANCS. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)