Nov 6 (Reuters) - AVENTRON AG:

* TO DISCONTINUE LISTING ON BX SWISS STOCK EXCHANGE AND TO ENSURE THAT COMPANY’S SHARES WILL IN FUTURE BE TRADED OFF-EXCHANGE VIA PLATFORM OF BERNER KANTONALBANK

* LAST TRADING DAY ON BX SWISS STOCK EXCHANGE IS 14 FEBRUARY 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2NJRQuw Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)