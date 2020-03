BRIEF-Aventus Group Withdraws FY20 Guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - Aventus Group:

* DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT AND WITHDRAWAL OF FY20 GUIDANCE

* AVN HAS ALSO SUSPENDED DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* GROUP WILL ASSESS JUNE 2020 QUARTER DISTRIBUTION AT END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF PORTFOLIO UP TO ESCALATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS BEEN “SOLID”

* BALANCE SHEET REMAINS ROBUST WITH NO DEBT EXPIRING BEFORE MAY 2022 AND OVER $100 MILLION OF CASH AND UNDRAWN FACILITIES AVAILABLE

* ADOPTED A CONSERVATIVE APPROACH FOR MARCH 2020 QUARTER DISTRIBUTION

* FOR MARCH 2020 QUARTER, DECLARING A DISTRIBUTION EQUIVALENT TO 25% OF DISTRIBUTIONS PAID LAST QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: