Feb 12 (Reuters) - Aventus Retail Property Fund:

* ‍HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP 16.6% TO $75.0 MILLION​

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 28.3 PERCENT TO $83.1 MILLION​

* ‍DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE FOR FY18 IS EXPECTED TO BE $35 MILLION​‍​

* EXPECTS FY18 FFO PER UNIT TO BE 2% - 3% HIGHER THAN FY17 FFO PER UNIT‍​