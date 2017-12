Dec 21 (Reuters) - Aventus Retail Property Fund:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TWEED HUB; SALE OF TWEED HUB & SHEPPARTON HOME FOR $60.1 MILLION

* EXPECTS FUND‘S FY18 FFO PER UNIT TO BE AT LOWER END OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 2%-4% GROWTH OVER FY17 FFO GROWTH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: