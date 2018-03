March 26 (Reuters) - Gener8 Maritime Inc:

* AVENUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II LP REPORTS A 4.6 PCT STAKE IN GENER8 MARITIME AS OF MARCH 22 AS OF MARCH 22 - SEC FILING

* AVENUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II LP PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 5.8 PCT STAKE IN GENER8 MARITIME INC AS OF DEC 20, 2017