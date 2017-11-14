BRIEF-‍Avenue Capital Management reports 13.9 pct stake in Midstates Petroleum - ​SEC filing

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Avenue Capital Management II L.P.:

* Avenue Capital Management II L.P. reports 13.9 percent stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc as of November 14, 2017 - ​SEC filing

* Avenue Capital ​says to recommend that Midstates Petroleum hire advisers to review opportunities to maximize shareholder value

* Avenue Capital - may make proposals for potential changes in operations, management, board composition, governance, among other things

* Avenue Capital ​says to have discussions with all or some of Midstates Petroleum's management, board, other shareholders and/or third parties Source text: (bit.ly/2hwV5te)