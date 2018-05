BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Phase 3 Data For Intravenous Tramadol In The Management Of Postoperative Pain

May 21 (Reuters) - Avenue Therapeutics Inc:

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE PHASE 3 DATA FOR INTRAVENOUS TRAMADOL IN THE MANAGEMENT OF POSTOPERATIVE PAIN

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC - IV TRAMADOL ACHIEVED PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, AS WELL AS A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC - INITIATION OF SECOND PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL PLANNED FOR Q3 OF 2018

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC - IV TRAMADOL WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO REPORTS OF DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS IN TRIAL

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC - IV TRAMADOL 25 MG TREATMENT ARM GENERALLY DISPLAYED INTERMEDIATE RESULTS THAT FELL BETWEEN 50 MG AND PLACEBO ARMS

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS - ANTICIPATE FILING NDA FOR IV TRAMADOL WITH U.S. FDA IN LATE 2019