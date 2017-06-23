FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Avenue Therapeutics Inc:

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says estimate net proceeds from sale of shares of common stock in IPO will be about $30.0 million

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc plans to use about $16 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued clinical research, development initiatives in connection with IV Tramadol

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc plans to use about $6 million of IPO proceeds to pay off debts to Fortress and NSC Source text: (bit.ly/2tVHOer) Further company coverage:

