Feb 19 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVENESS OF 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - WILL EFFECT A 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT THAT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF 5:00 P.M. FEBRUARY 19