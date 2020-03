March 27 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ONCOLOGY AND BIODESIX TO DISCONTINUE CYFI-2 STUDY OF FICLATUZUMAB IN RELAPSED AND REFRACTORY AML IN RESPONSE TO PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DECISION IS BEING TAKEN DUE TO URGENT SHIFT AMONG CLINICAL SITES TOWARD EFFORTS TO COMBAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY HAS NOT YET BEGUN PATIENT ENROLLMENT