June 1 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TIVOZANIB AS A TREATMENT OF RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TIVOZANIB ASSIGNED PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE OF MARCH 31, 2021

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA INDICATED THAT THEY DO NOT CURRENTLY PLAN ON CONVENING ONCOLOGIC DRUG ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR THE NDA OF TIVOZANIB