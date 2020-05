May 29 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B/2 DEDUCTIVE STUDY OF FOTIVDA® (TIVOZANIB) IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB) IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED METASTATIC HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA ADVANCES TO PHASE 2

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS - TRIAL IS BEING CONDUCTED AS PART OF A CLINICAL COLLABORATION BETWEEN AVEO AND ASTRAZENECA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: