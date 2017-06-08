BRIEF-Aveo Oncology announces phase 1/2 tinivo trial

June 8 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aveo Oncology announces phase 1/2 tinivo trial of tivozanib and opdivo® (nivolumab) in RCC advances to phase 2

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals - "Registration strategy for single agent tivozanib reaches key inflection points, with European regulatory decision expected in near-term"

* Aveo - if registration strategy for single agent tivozanib reaches key inflection points, readout of us registration-directed tivo-3 study expected in Q1 of 2018