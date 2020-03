BRIEF-Aveo Oncology Announces Submission Of New Drug Application To U.S. FDA For Tivozanib In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Renal Cell Carcinoma

March 31 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR TIVOZANIB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FINAL OS ANALYSIS OF TIVO-3 STUDY WILL BE CONDUCTED IN Q2 BASED ON A MAY 1, 2020 DATA CUTOFF DATE

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO REPORT RESULTS FROM FINAL OS ANALYSIS OF TIVO-3 STUDY BY JUNE 2020

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA & CO AGREED THAT IF, DURING REVIEW, FINAL ANALYSIS YIELDS AN OS HR ABOVE 1.00, CO WILL WITHDRAW ITS NDA FOR TIVOZANIB