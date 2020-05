May 29 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES TIVO-3 FINAL OVERALL SURVIVAL RESULTS FEATURED AT ASCO 2020 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM AND SUBMITTED TO U.S. FDA AS PART OF NDA FILING

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TIVOZANIB WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN TIVO-3 TRIAL

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS - TIVO-3 TRIAL SHOWED GRADE 3 OR HIGHER ADVERSE EVENTS (AES) CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TIVOZANIB TRIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: