BRIEF-Aveo Pharma Entered Into Binding MoU With Class Representatives Regarding Settlement Of A 2013 Class Action Lawsuit

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS - ENTERED INTO BINDING MOU WITH CLASS REPRESENTATIVES BOB LEVINE & WILLIAM WINDHAM REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF A 2013 CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

* AVEO- UNDER MOU, AGREED FOR PLAINTIFFS TO CAUSE SOME OF CO‘S, INDIVIDUAL DEFENDENTS’ INSURANCE CARRIERS TO PROVIDE THE CLASS WITH $15 MILLION CASH PAYMENT

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ADDITIONALLY, CO AGREED TO ISSUE TO THE CLASS WARRANTS FOR PURCHASE OF 2 MILLION SHARES OF AVEO COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS - IN CONSIDERATION OF SETTLEMENT PAYMENT, PLAINTIFFS AGREED THAT SETTLEMENT WILL INCLUDE DISMISSAL OF CLASS ACTION WITH PREJUDICE

* AVEO PHARMA - CONSIDERING SETTLEMENT PAYMENT, PLAINTIFFS AGREED SETTLEMENT WILL INCLUDE RELEASE OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST CO, INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANTS BY THE CLASS