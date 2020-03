March 16 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO ONCOLOGY REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF ABOUT $47.7 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019, WOULD ALLOW CO TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO Q2 OF 2021

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $764,000 VERSUS $1.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: