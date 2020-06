June 15 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EUSA PHARMA INFORMED CO IT IS INTERESTED IN EXERCISING OPT-IN RIGHT WITH RESPECT TO CO’S TIVO-3 DATA

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EUSA PHARMA IS SEEKING EXPANDED LABEL UNDER LICENSE AGREEMENT BETWEEN EUSA AND CO

* AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CURRENTLY IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH EUSA REGARDING STRUCTURING OF PAYMENT STREAM