BRIEF-Average Global Insurance Pricing Rose In Q4 For The First Time Since 2013- Marsh

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Marsh

* MARSH- AVERAGE GLOBAL INSURANCE PRICING INCREASED IN Q4 2017 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE Q1 2013

* MARSH- PRICE RISE DRIVEN LARGELY BY GLOBAL PROPERTY INSURANCE PRICING, AFFECTED BY LARGE CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN Q3

* MARSH- AVERAGE COMMERCIAL INSURANCE PRICING INCREASED BY 0.8% IN Q4 2017, COMPARED TO A DECREASE OF 1.9% IN Q3 2017

* MARSH- GLOBALLY, PROPERTY INSURANCE PRICING INCREASED 3.2% IN Q4 2017, COMPARED TO A 2.4% DECREASE IN THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

* MARSH- REGIONALLY, AVERAGE INSURANCE PRICING INCREASED IN THE UK, LATIN AMERICA AND AUSTRALIA IN Q4 2017

* MARSH- US CYBER INSURANCE PRICING INCREASED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN Q4 2017 SINCE Q4 2016

* MARSH- AVERAGE INSURANCE PRICING DECREASED IN THE US, CONTINENTAL EUROPE, AND ASIA