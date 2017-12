Dec 21 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: AVES ONE AG: AVES ONE AG BUYS IN FURTHER LOGISTICS ASSETS IN DECEMBER

* ‍EFFECTS ON RESULT WILL NOT BE VISIBLE UNTIL COMING BUSINESS YEAR 2018​

‍ORDERED 185 FACTORY-NEW FREIGHT WAGONS WITH AN ORDER VOLUME OF MORE THAN EUR 17.0 MILLION​