May 2 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* FY SALES REVENUES INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 53.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 28.7 MILLION)

* EXPECTS HIGHER SALES REVENUES AND FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULT FOR CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR 2018

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS REMAINING AFTER TAXES AMOUNTS TO EUR -35.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -7.7 MILLION)

* FY EBIT ROSE TO EUR 9.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.8 MILLION)