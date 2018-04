BRIEF-Aves One FY Oper Result Improves By 183 Pct To Around EUR 29.1 Mln

April 10 (Reuters) - Aves One AG:

* FY SALES ROSE BY AROUND 87 % TO AROUND EUR 53.4 MILLION (2016: 28.6 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING RESULT IMPROVED MORE THAN PROPORTIONALLY BY 183 % TO AROUND EUR 29.1 MILLION (2016: EUR 10.3 MILLION)

* FY PRE-TAX RESULT IMPROVED BY AROUND EUR 3.9 MILLION TO AROUND EUR -8.5 MILLION (2016: EUR -12.4 MILLION)

* ANTICIPATES COMPANY WILL CONSIDERABLY IMPROVE BOTH SALES AND OPERATING RESULT IN 2018

* SAYS CORRECTS EBITDA AFTER FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 TO EUR 21.5 MILLION, NOT EUR 21.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)