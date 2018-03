March 15 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* AVES ONE AG: AVES ORDERS A FURTHER 500 BRAND-NEW SWAP BODIES

* ORDERED A FURTHER TOTAL OF 500 SWAP BODIES WITH AN INVESTMENT VOLUME OF AROUND EUR 4.6 MILLION.

* SWAP BODIES SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN VARIOUS TRANCHES AND HANDOVER TO HIRER BETWEEN MAY AND OCTOBER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)