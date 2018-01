BRIEF-Avesoro Resources - 2018 Production Guidance And Exploration Budget And Update On Exploration Activities

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc:

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC. - 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AND EXPLORATION BUDGET AND UPDATE ON EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

* AVESORO RESOURCES - ‍GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 220,000 AND 240,000 OUNCES IN 2018 REPRESENTING A 15 TO 25% INCREASE ON 2017 PRODUCTION FROM CO‘S MINES​

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC SEES ‍SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $65 MILLION TO $75 MILLION​ FOR 2018

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC SEES ‍2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST (PER OUNCE SOLD) : US$960 TO US$1,000​