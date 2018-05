BRIEF-Avesoro Resources Posts Quarterly Gold Production Of 68,088 Ounces

May 10 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc:

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC. - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC - QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 68,088 OUNCES, AN INCREASE OF 140% QUARTER ON QUARTER

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC - NET DEBT DECREASED BY US$17.5 MILLION TO US$106.6 MILLION AT QUARTER END

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY REVENUES INCREASED 174% QOQ TO US$91.4 MILLION

* AVESORO RESOURCES- REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 PRODUCTION