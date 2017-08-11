FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports Q2 revenues of $19.3 million
August 11, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports Q2 revenues of $19.3 million

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc. - Results for the three months ended 30 June 2017

* Avesoro Resources Inc says revenues of $19.3 million for quarter, a 31% increase on Q2 2016,

* Avesoro Resources Inc says total gold production for quarter was 15,825 ounces, an increase of 6% on prior quarter, and a 91% increase on Q2 2016;

* Avesoro Resources Inc qtrly EBITDA of $0.9 million;

* Avesoro Resources Inc - ‍Unit costs are expected to move materially lower throughout second half of year​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - Company's 2017 production guidance remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

