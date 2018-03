March 5 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc:

* ‍TOTAL COMPANY REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED QUARTER ON QUARTER (“QOQ”) BY 31% TO US$33.3 MILLION​

* ‍ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF 220,000 TO 240,000 OUNCES OF GOLD AT AN OPERATING CASH COST OF US$620 TO US$660 PER OUNCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)