Feb 21 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc:

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC. - ACQUISITION OF HEAVY MINING EQUIPMENT AND DISCLOSURE OF OTHER RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

* AVESORO RESOURCES - UNIT ENTERED INTO FURTHER EQUIPMENT FINANCE FACILITY AGREEMENTS TO BUY HME & ADDITIONAL AUXILIARY EQUIPMENT FOR ABOUT $10.3 MILLION

* AVESORO RESOURCES - UNIT ENTERED INTO FURTHER EQUIPMENT FINANCE FACILITY AGREEMENTS WITH MAPA İNŞAAT VE TICARET A.Ş.