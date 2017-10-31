BRIEF-Avesoro Resources to acquire Youga Gold Mine and Balogo Gold Mine

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc
* Avesoro resources inc. - proposed acquisition of the Youga Gold Mine and Balogo Gold Mine from Avesoro Jersey Limited and placing of new common shares to raise approximately £15.2 million and broker option
* Avesoro Resources Inc - deal value for US$69.5 million
* Avesoro Resources Inc - increases forecast proforma 2017 gold production to 180-190 koz
* Avesoro Resources Inc - increases forecast combined gold production for 2018 by approximately 60% to 230koz
* Avesoro Resources Inc - raised about £15.2 millionthrough a placing of 797.4 million placing shares at 1.9 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: