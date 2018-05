May 3 (Reuters) - AVEVA Group PLC:

* UPDATE ON UK TAX TREATMENT OF RETURN OF VALUE

* RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM HMRC THAT RETURN OF VALUE WILL NOT BE TREATED AS DISTRIBUTION AND THEREFORE WILL NOT BE TAXED AS INCOME IN HANDS OF RECIPIENTS FOR TAX PURPOSES

* DOES NOT INTEND TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH HMRC ON THIS MATTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)