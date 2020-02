Feb 20 (Reuters) - AVEVA Group PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE

* ACHIEVED HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST TEN MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* AT A GROUP LEVEL AVEVA HAD A GOOD START TO Q4

* ORDER PIPELINE FOR REMAINING WEEKS OF FINANCIAL YEAR IS SOLID

* ONGOING DISRUPTION IN CHINA, CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS, DUE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS & OFFICE CLOSURES, IS HAVING SOME IMPACT ON SALES THERE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: