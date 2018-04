April 9 (Reuters) - AveXis Inc:

* AVEXIS ENTERS AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NOVARTIS AG FOR $8.7 BILLION

* SAYS OFFER REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 88 PERCENT TO AVEXIS’ CLOSING PRICE ON APRIL 6, 2018

* ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE

* SAYS TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES.