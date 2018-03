March 13 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:

* AVEXIS ENTERS INTO LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH GENETHON

* AVEXIS INC - GENETHON GRANTED AVEXIS LICENSE TO PATENTS IN U.S., EUROPE AND JAPAN, FOR AAV9 SMN PRODUCT

* AVEXIS - GENETHON ALSO GRANTED AVEXIS IN VIVO GENE THERAPY DELIVERY OF AAV9 VECTOR INTO CNS