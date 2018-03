March 27 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:

* AVEXIS GENE THERAPY AWARDED SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY TYPE 1

* AVEXIS INC - DESIGNATION WAS BASED ON DATA FROM PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CO’S PROPRIETARY GENE THERAPY​

* AVEXIS INC - ‍JAPAN'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE AWARDED INITIAL PRODUCT CANDIDATE, AVXS-101, SAKIGAKE FOR TREATMENT OF SMA TYPE 1​