BRIEF-Avexis Presented Robust Data At AAN Demonstrating Efficacy Of Zolgensma In Broad Spectrum Of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients

May 5 (Reuters) - Avexis:

* AVEXIS PRESENTED ROBUST DATA AT AAN DEMONSTRATING EFFICACY OF ZOLGENSMA® IN BROAD SPECTRUM OF SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA) PATIENTS

* RPT-AVEXIS SAYS INTERIM DATA REPORTED FOR FIRST TIME FROM SPR1NT IN PRE-SYMPTOMATIC SMA SHOWED AGE-APPROPRIATE MOTOR MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT