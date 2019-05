May 24 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* AVEXIS RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR ZOLGENSMA®, THE FIRST AND ONLY GENE THERAPY FOR PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

* AVEXIS - ZOLGENSMA WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE IN THE U.S. AND WILL BE MARKETED BY AVEXIS, A NOVARTIS COMPANY

* AVEXIS - ZOLGENSMA HAS PRIME (PRIORITY MEDICINES) DESIGNATION IN EUROPE, AND IS BEING REVIEWED UNDER ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT PROCEDURE