May 24 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* AVEXIS - ANNUALIZED COST OF ZOLGENSMA IS USD 425,000 PER YEAR FOR 5 YEARS

* AVEXIS - WORKING CLOSELY WITH PAYERS TO CREATE 5-YEAR OUTCOMES-BASED AGREEMENTS AND NOVEL PAY-OVER-TIME OPTIONS

* AVEXIS - AVEXIS HAS PARTNERED WITH ACCREDO® TO OFFER A PAY-OVER-TIME OPTION OF UP TO 5 YEARS TO HELP EASE POSSIBLE SHORT-TERM BUDGET CONSTRAINTS