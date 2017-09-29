FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avexis to initiate pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in SMA type 1
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Avexis to initiate pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in SMA type 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc

* Avexis announces plan to initiate pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in SMA type 1 using product from new GMP commercial process

* Says ‍company plans to initiate trial trial of AVXS-101 immediately​

* Says ‍an update on the AVXS-101 program will be provided in Q4 of 2017​

* Avexis Inc - co ‍and FDA are continuing discussions on key topics, including dosing, for intrathecal administration of AVXS-101 for planned clinical trial

* Avexis Inc - ‍FDA may initiate pivotal trial of AVXS-101 for patients with SMA type 1 using IV formulation produced by GMP commercial manufacturing process​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
