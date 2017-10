Oct 3 (Reuters) - AveXis Inc

* AveXis to report top-line data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of AVXS-101 in SMA Type 1 at the International Annual Congress Of The World Muscle Society

* AveXis Inc - there were no new treatment-related adverse events identified

* AveXis Inc - ‍all patients were alive and event-free at 20 months of age as of August 7, 2017 data cut-off​