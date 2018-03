March 12 (Reuters) - AVI Ltd:

* HY ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF R193,2 MILLION

*“‍TRADING ENVIRONMENT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN DIFFICULT THROUGH SECOND SEMESTER AND INTO NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR.”​

* WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURES AND FIXED OVERHEAD COSTS TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS AND REDUCE COST BASE​

* ‍PROJECTS TO PROVIDE ALTERNATIVE WATER SUPPLY TO GROUP’S CAPE TOWN OPERATIONS WILL BE COMMISSIONED IN MARCH 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)