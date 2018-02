Feb 13 (Reuters) - Avi Tech Electronics Ltd:

* ‍Q2 NET PROFIT S$1.7 MILLION VERSUS S$1.8 MILLION​

* Q2 REVENUE S$9.4 MILLION, UP 8.1 PERCENT

* ‍BOARD DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.3 CENTS PER SHARE​