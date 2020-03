March 13 (Reuters) - Avianca Holdings SA:

* AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA - WILL DECREASE CAPACITY BETWEEN 30% AND 40% AS OF MARCH 14

* AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA - TAKEN IMMEDIATE MEASURES TO MANAGE IMPACT OF REDUCED DEMAND FOR GLOBAL AIR TRANSPORT RESULTING FROM SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA - IMPLEMENTED SHORT-TERM PLAN TO ADJUST CAPACITY, REDUCE EXPENSES & PROTECT CO'S LIQUIDITY