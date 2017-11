Nov 7 (Reuters) - AVIC Capital Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will jointly boost capital to Symphony Bidco Limited, the controlling shareholder of Thompson Aero Seating Limited

* The unit will hold 10 percent stake in Symphony Bidco Limited and hold 10 percent stake in Thompson Aero Seating Limited indirectly

